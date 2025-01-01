The global strategic forum driving airport investment and development

GAD World is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
For the first time, three of the aviation industry’s most influential platforms—GAD World, CAPA World, and the ATW Airline Awards—will come together under one roof in Lisbon this December. This strategic colocation creates a unique, unparalleled ecosystem that brings together airports, operators, investors, developers, airline and aviation CEOs and executives, and the industry’s most celebrated leaders and innovators. Together, they represent the full spectrum of aviation decision-makers worldwide.
This powerful convergence will ignite cross-sector collaboration and open new pathways for business growth, charting a bold course for air transport through unified global leadership. We are creating the definitive global meeting place for high-level networking, strategic knowledge exchange, and impactful decision-making, where the future of airports and airlines is not just discussed, but united, decided and celebrated.
Take advantage of our exclusive "Access All" passes at heavily discounted rates.
Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to be part of the most comprehensive aviation industry gathering of the year in beautiful Lisbon, Portugal.
GAD (Global Airport Development) World is a unique event dedicated to sustainable airport business growth and infrastructure development through best practice financing, management and strategy.
The forum brings together stakeholders from all sides of the airport business from public and private airport operators, financial and strategic investors, regulators and industry experts from around the world.
GAD is an unmissable opportunity to identify new investment opportunities, partners and business prospects.
GAD World conference sessions are led by industry experts, addressing the industry’s toughest challenges, and examining strategies to overcome them. Speakers at GAD World previously have included: