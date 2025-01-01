GAD World is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

10-11 December 2025
Lisbon Congress Centre
Lisbon, Portugal

The global strategic forum driving airport investment and development

December 2025
Lisbon, Portugal Lisbon, Portugal

Connecting Senior Executives at GAD World, CAPA World & ATW Airline Awards

For the first time, three of the aviation industry’s most influential platforms—GAD World, CAPA World, and the ATW Airline Awards—will come together under one roof in Lisbon this December. This strategic colocation creates a unique, unparalleled ecosystem that brings together airports, operators, investors, developers, airline and aviation CEOs and executives, and the industry’s most celebrated leaders and innovators. Together, they represent the full spectrum of aviation decision-makers worldwide.

This powerful convergence will ignite cross-sector collaboration and open new pathways for business growth, charting a bold course for air transport through unified global leadership. We are creating the definitive global meeting place for high-level networking, strategic knowledge exchange, and impactful decision-making, where the future of airports and airlines is not just discussed, but united, decided and celebrated.

Maximise Your Experience with All-Access Passes

Take advantage of our exclusive "Access All" passes at heavily discounted rates.

Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to be part of the most comprehensive aviation industry gathering of the year in beautiful Lisbon, Portugal.

The GAD World forum has been uniting airport stakeholders since 1994.

GAD (Global Airport Development) World is a unique event dedicated to sustainable airport business growth and infrastructure development through best practice financing, management and strategy.

The forum brings together stakeholders from all sides of the airport business from public and private airport operators, financial and strategic investors, regulators and industry experts from around the world.

GAD is an unmissable opportunity to identify new investment opportunities, partners and business prospects.

Why Attend?

Insights you can’t google!

Find out how airport operators and investors are managing rising financial, capex and opex costs and find out about PPP, development & investment opportunities in the pipeline

A truly unique networking opportunity

GAD is the only place where you can meet public & private airport operators, strategic & financial investors, banks, multilaterals, government representatives, regulators, CAAs, aviation market experts & business strategists all under one roof.  

Show the industry you mean business

GAD is your chance to connect with global airport development leaders. Whether you want to demonstrate your expertise, promote your brand or meet current & future clients - we can help.

View the highlights from GAD World 2024 – Munich

Industry Leading Speakers

GAD World conference sessions are led by industry experts, addressing the industry’s toughest challenges, and examining strategies to overcome them. Speakers at GAD World previously have included:

Paul Griffiths

CEO
Dubai Airports

 

 

Daniel Bircher

Managing Director
Zurich Airport International

Armando Brunini

CEO
SEA Milan Airports

Christina Cassotis

CEO
Pittsburgh International Airport

 

Jorge Hernandez

President & CEO
Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC

Candace Mc Graw

Advisor to the Board
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

Satyaki Raghunath

COO
BIAL

Elena Sorlini

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Abu Dhabi Airports

“GAD World is definitely one of the best I have attended, both in terms of its content of the conference and the professional manner it was conducted”

– Satyan Nayar, Secretary General, Association of Private Airport Operators (APAO) India

“A great event which delivered beyond expectations, look forward to the next one.”

– Antonin Beurrier, Deputy CEO and Chief International Officer, Groupe ADP

“GAD presents an excellent opportunity for aviation players, not just airport players to keep up to speed with the latest developments affecting industry but also unparalleled networking opportunities. Kudos to team GAD!”

- Raja Azmi Bin Raja Nazuddin, Chief Operating Officer, Malaysian Aviation Commission

“GAD is the premier event where airport investors and airport operators come together.”

- Lutz Weisser, Managing Director, Munich Airport International GmbH

“GAD World is THE conference for airport developers, investors and operators. A must attend every year!”

- Frode Skulbru, CFO, Modalis Infrastructure Partners

“What a great event to network, interact and discuss with the relevant stakeholders in the airport industry! This is a first-class conference providing excellent networking opportunities and in-depth presentations & panel discussions at the same time.”

- Thomas Ankele,  KfW IPEX-Bank

Special thank you to our GAD World 2025 Partners supporting the event

